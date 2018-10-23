ENGLEWOOD, Co. - Former Ole Miss star Chad Kelly was arrested in Colorado, according to a report from Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network.
Kelly is currently a quarterback for the Denver Broncos. He was an all-SEC performer for the Rebels in 2015 and 2016.
Rapoport was the first to report the quarterback’s arrest. He tweeted a media release from the Englewood (CO) Police Department.
Here is the press release on #Broncos QB Chad Kelly’s arrest. He was jailed last night at Arapahoe County Jail. pic.twitter.com/26PLNib0KV— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2018
Police were called to a home around 1:17 a.m. about a man standing outside a home. As officers responded, that man made his way into the residence, according to the release. The man, identified as
Chad Kelly, was chased out of the home and was found a short time later inside an SUV. He was arrested and booked into the Arapahoe County Jail on a charge of First-Degree Criminal Trespass.
Rapoport also tweeted a statement from the Broncos, who acknowledged the quarterback’s arrest.
Statement from the #Broncos following the arrest of QB Chad Kelly:— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2018
“We are disappointed that Chad Kelly was arrested early this morning. Our organization has been in contact with Chad, and we are in the process of gathering more information.”
