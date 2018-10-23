  • Chad Kelly arrested on trespassing charge in Colorado

    ENGLEWOOD, Co. - Former Ole Miss star Chad Kelly was arrested in Colorado, according to a report from Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network.

    Kelly is currently a quarterback for the Denver Broncos. He was an all-SEC performer for the Rebels in 2015 and 2016.

    Rapoport was the first to report the quarterback’s arrest. He tweeted a media release from the Englewood (CO) Police Department.

    Police were called to a home around 1:17 a.m. about a man standing outside a home. As officers responded, that man made his way into the residence, according to the release. The man, identified as

    Chad Kelly, was chased out of the home and was found a short time later inside an SUV. He was arrested and booked into the Arapahoe County Jail on a charge of First-Degree Criminal Trespass.

    Rapoport also tweeted a statement from the Broncos, who acknowledged the quarterback’s arrest.
     

