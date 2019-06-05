Chance for afternoon showers today

- A few sprinkles are falling across the Mid-South, mainly along and south of I-40.
- A warm start to the day, with temperatures currently in the mid-70s.
- You’ll need the umbrella later today as more showers filter in from the south.
- We could see a few thunderstorms, but no severe weather is expected.
- Deep tropical moisture will continue to filter into the area through the weekend, with most areas picking up between 3-4 inches through Sunday.
