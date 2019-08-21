  • Chance for rain and HOT for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL THIS EVENING AT 8.
    • It's a warm start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the mid-90s.
    • Feels like temps in the triple digits.
    • HYDRATE. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK. 
    • Rain chance: 20%.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph
    • Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast
       

