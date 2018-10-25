Chancellor rules in favor of NAACP-backed lawsuit of Shelby Co. election commission

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A victory of voters in Shelby County just came through Thursday.
A chancellor just ordered the county election commission to detail how many voters are processed each day.
BREAKING: Chancellor over the NAACP & TN Black Voters Project lawsuit against the Election Commission rules the Shelby Co Election Commission must provide a daily list as an update of the voters processed, this includes provisional ballots holder and those with discrepancies.— SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) October 25, 2018
They also have to alert voters of any problems with their ballots.
This decision comes after a lawsuit was filed by the NAACP and Tennessee Black Voters Project.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Arrested Memphis pastor skipped court appearance, preached on Facebook Live instead
- Man backpacking across the country found dead in Memphis creek
- Couple sues Graceland for $75,000 after miserable vacation
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The organizations sued the commission because they claimed voters’ rights are being suppressed and thousands of voters in Shelby Co. are experiencing discrepancies – which lawyers said could lead to votes not being counted.
Also: Every person who has a voter discrepancy must be notified and processed. The utilization of a help desk on election day will also be implemented— SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) October 25, 2018
“We are not arguing policy or best-case practices or anything like that,” said Alexander Wharton, an attorney representing both groups. “We are arguing what the law says and requires of the election commission.”
And now the process of identifying “deficient voters” begins.
What this decision means for early voting and the election moving forward – on FOX13 News at 6.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}