0 Change could be coming to trash pickups across City of Memphis

Change might soon be on the way as Inland waste fell behind on pickups across the City of Memphis.

Derrick Dean, owner of K3 Studio Café, said he's had issues with garbage pickup.

“Have you had problems with garbage pickup? Oh, yes, especially at my restaurant,” Dean said.

Last month, Mayor Jim Strickland said he wanted to fine Inland Waste to get reimbursed for the funds the city has spent bailing the company out. He also said he's having his staff review the entire pick up process so that trash is picked up more often in the future.

Strickland told FOX13 he's frustrated with the pickup as well.

“I am frustrated too, I totally understand. As mayor of this city I take responsibility for it. The buck stops here. And we will make it right,” Strickland said.

As we reported, Inland Waste has recently lost about 25 percent of its employees, and the collection company had to fly employees into Memphis to clean up the trash.

“When I can't get my garbage picked up it's very frustrating,” Dean told FOX13.

We discovered today Inland's contract with the City of Memphis expires in just 3 months and the city has opened up bids on the position opening the door for possible change.

Dean is happy about the changes coming.

“That sounds great! Maybe we can get some trash picked up on time,” Dean said.

