Changes underway after two minors escape Mid-South behavioral center

FORREST CITY, Ark. - Two boys who escaped a behavioral health facility in Forrest City are back inside patient care.
Forrest City police told FOX13 the two escaped around 10 p.m. Sunday – and were found at a gas station outside of Forrest City.
FOX13 got a call from one of the boys’ parents, who said she drove all the way from Pine Bluff, Ark. to search through the night for her 12-year-old son.
“You trust these people with your kids and you find out they’ve escaped, and you wonder where’s my kid at because I trusted you with my kid,” one parent told FOX13.
FOX13 reached out to Woodridge’s parent company, Perimeter Healthcare about the escape.
A representative with the company said they’re doing upgrades to the center, including several door replacements:
“Forrest City is currently providing upgrades within our facility. This includes the replacement of several doors including an exterior door. While this project is underway the current door leading outside is under repair. We have now stationed additional staff members at this door until the project is complete and the door is fully secure. At the onset of this project we put an alternate life safety plan in place so that all of our patients are secure within our facility. Additionally, we have now stationed additional staff members at the doors until the project is complete and the door is fully secure. It is always our mission to provide a place of healing and safety for our patients and we will always work to ensure our patients healing and wellness comes first.”
“If they want to get out, they’re going to find a way to get out,” a parent said. “But they should have it in a way these kids aren’t able to get out because they’re in a behavioral health center.”
Perimeter Healthcare officials said they’re now going to “man” the door until their work is complete and fully secure.
