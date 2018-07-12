0 Chaos breaks out in Memphis neighborhood, 3 people shot

Memphis police are investigating after multiple people were shot in Hickory Hill

The police narrative was so long the department kept the name of all the suspects and victims to help clarify what happened during the shooting.

Officers were first called to the area around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The shooting stemmed from Tywuan Bonds and Cordarin Crutcher being at Terrance Taylor’s house.

Taylor told police the suspect Bonds was high and “acting a fool” and Taylor told him to leave.

Bonds and Taylor get into an argument, and Bonds got into a car. He then pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Crutcher and Bonds allegedly got into the black Acura and drove off.

Taylor didn’t shoot at them, according to Crutcher, but a fourth, unidentified man did. He followed them to the house on Clarke.

When Bonds got home, he told his wife he had been shot, so she called police. Bonds’ wife said she was sleeping when her husband woke her up.

Bonds was in the street to flag down officers when they arrived, but he ran into the house and locked the door. Nobody opened it until about a minute later.

Bonds had been shot in the hand with buckshot. He was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition, according to police.

Crutcher had outstanding felony drug warrants, so he hid in the attic of the home on Clarke.

Police didn’t know he was there until Bonds told them there was another shooting victim in the house – while he was at the hospital.

Police found Crutcher in the attic, along with another man – Darius Hampton – who helped treat his wounds. Hampton also had an outstanding felony warrant out of Mississippi.

Crutcher was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Police found the black Acura in Bonds’ driveway. It appeared to have been struck by shotgun pellets

There was also a white Lexus with two bullet holes on the driver’s side. It was stolen out of Collierville.

Taylor was injured in the shooting and had to be taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

