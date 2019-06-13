0 Chaos erupts after deadly shooting involving U.S. Marshals in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials are investigating after a shooting involving a U.S. Marshals officer.

According to TBI, the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Durham Avenue and Overton Crossing in Frayser.

Witnesses told FOX13 people were protesting around a nearby convenience store. Investigators have not specified if any arrests have been made following these incidents.

According to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, "preliminary information indicates that at approximately 7 p.m., multiple officers with the United States Marshals Service – Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force encountered a male, wanted on multiple warrants, outside of a home in the 2700 block of Durham Street as he was getting into a vehicle. While attempting to stop the individual, he reportedly rammed his vehicle into the officers’ vehicles multiple times before exiting with a weapon."

The officers fired hitting and killing the individual.

No officers were injured.

A large portion of Overton Crossing and Durham has been blocked off for hours as crews continue to investigate and clear the scene.

Several officers have received minor injuries due to individuals throwing bricks/rocks at the officers. Officers are being check by paramedics. This is still an active scene. MPD officers are securing the area so that TBI can make the scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 13, 2019

Mayoral candidate and community activist @tamisawyer just made scene. pic.twitter.com/Ok2FoCjine — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) June 13, 2019

The MAIN THING people are upset here about - is a loss of life, they say.



US Marshals have NOT put out any thing to support that.



We also haven’t heard from TBI about a death at this point. I will continue to update on Twitter.



📍 Frayser | Overton crossing and Wellows. pic.twitter.com/z1mTcp83dQ — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) June 13, 2019

Okay... very active scene. Family telling me their loved one, a male, was shot and killed.



TBI EN ROUTE



Officers also injured in tense aftermath. Rocks thrown at them I hear as well.



The busiest scene I’ve ever seen in my 3 years here. pic.twitter.com/nzfBgbZ5zi — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) June 13, 2019

Memphis Police Officers going to their car to get auxiliary weapons. I’m seeing AR15’s and shotguns. pic.twitter.com/fmVdGUVDR5 — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) June 13, 2019

Memphis police have not released the identity of the person who was shot, and the details surrounding what led to the shooting are still unclear.

HAPPENING NOW: Memphis Police are assisting after a shooting involving US Marshals.



I am working to learn more about the situation. Very large scene at Wellows and Overton Crossing.



More at 9. pic.twitter.com/IcRfgeDTPM — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) June 13, 2019

TBI officials confirmed the incident involved members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, US Marshal Service.

TBI officials and MPD officers are assisting in the investigation.

FOX13 crews observed hundreds of people gathering around the scene, as a row of police officers lined up to prevent anything from escalating.

FOX13 crews heard shots fired in the area around 9:20 p.m. near where the shooting happened. It is unclear what happened in that situation.

SCSO crews and ATF units were called into the scene, as the crowds became larger.

At least three officers were loaded into ambulances during this situation. Officials said they were minor injuries. However, witnesses were seen throwing objects at police officers' vehicles.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

MEDIA: TBI Agents are responding to scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 2000 block of Durham in Memphis involving members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, US Marshal Service. PIO @TBIKeli is headed to the scene & will provide additional info when possible pic.twitter.com/ZR3BDtTKje — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 13, 2019

