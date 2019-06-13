  • Chaos erupts after deadly shooting involving U.S. Marshals in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials are investigating after a shooting involving a U.S. Marshals officer. 

    According to TBI, the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Durham Avenue and Overton Crossing in Frayser. 

    Witnesses told FOX13 people were protesting around a nearby convenience store. Investigators have not specified if any arrests have been made following these incidents.

    According to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, "preliminary information indicates that at approximately 7 p.m., multiple officers with the United States Marshals Service – Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force encountered a male, wanted on multiple warrants, outside of a home in the 2700 block of Durham Street as he was getting into a vehicle.  While attempting to stop the individual, he reportedly rammed his vehicle into the officers’ vehicles multiple times before exiting with a weapon."

    The officers fired hitting and killing the individual.  

    No officers were injured.

    A large portion of Overton Crossing and Durham has been blocked off for hours as crews continue to investigate and clear the scene.

    Memphis police have not released the identity of the person who was shot, and the details surrounding what led to the shooting are still unclear.

    TBI officials confirmed the incident involved members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, US Marshal Service.

    TBI officials and MPD officers are assisting in the investigation.

    FOX13 crews observed hundreds of people gathering around the scene, as a row of police officers lined up to prevent anything from escalating.

    FOX13 crews heard shots fired in the area around 9:20 p.m. near where the shooting happened. It is unclear what happened in that situation.

    SCSO crews and ATF units were called into the scene, as the crowds became larger. 

    At least three officers were loaded into ambulances during this situation. Officials said they were minor injuries. However, witnesses were seen throwing objects at police officers' vehicles. 

