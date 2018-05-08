Charges dropped against man accused of Coldwater double shooting

A man is no longer facing Capital Murder charges in connection with a Mississippi homicide and double shooting.
Otis Minor was originally charged with aggravated assault and Capital murder for killing Rodney Wilkins.
Related: Man killed, woman injured in North Mississippi double shooting
It is not clear why the charges were dropped.
