Charges dropped against man accused of Coldwater double shooting

    A man is no longer facing Capital Murder charges in connection with a Mississippi homicide and double shooting. 

    Otis Minor was originally charged with aggravated assault and Capital murder for killing Rodney Wilkins. 

    It is not clear why the charges were dropped. 

