0 Charges dropped against man after being arrested for marijuana possession despite medical card

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Charges were dropped Monday against a West Memphis man who was arrested for possession of marijuana despite having a medical marijuana card.

It was a quick trial for Tommie Burnette, taking less than a minute for prosecutors to drop his drug possession charge.

ORIGINAL STORY: West Memphis man arrested for possession of marijuana despite having medical card

The wait for his trial to begin at West Memphis District Court lasted much longer.

Prosecutors and Burnette’s defense attorney talked about how the West Memphis man had his medical marijuana card and presented it when he was arrested.

Moving forward, the judge told Burnette to keep his medical marijuana in its packaging or to get a container.

In May, FOX13 Investigates reported that West Memphis Police arrested and charged Burnette with marijuana possession despite having a legal card to carry.

He had 1.5 grams of marijuana on him. Legally, he can carry just under 71 grams of medical marijuana.

Burnette told FOX13 Investigates in May that he paid $1,000 for bail and for his truck, which was towed after his arrest.

At the time, West Memphis Police told FOX13 Investigates that this was a legitimate arrest.

Burnette said after court that he’s thankful this is done and was appreciative of his attorney’s efforts to get charges dropped.

FOX13 Investigates reached out to West Memphis Police to ask if the department has changed or will change its arrest policy for medical marijuana in light of this case.

Assistant chief Robert Langston said his department would not change its policy.

“It was [our prosecutor’s] opinion that although it wasn’t packaged in accordance to Arkansas law, he didn’t feel like the defendant had a toxic or harmful amount,” said Langston. “After speaking with him, neither of us see a need to change our policy.”

