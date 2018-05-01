Charges dropped against teen who was arrested for Arkansas officer's murder

Charges have been dropped against a teen who was charged with the murder of an off-duty Arkansas police officer.
Related: Beloved police officer shot and killed inside his West Memphis home
Tuesday morning, the West Memphis Police Department announced the arrest of Bobby Patterson.
The 19-year-old was charged with capital murder, five counts of terroristic acts, four counts of criminal attempted murder, among others.
Less than three hours later, the department announced most of the charges against Patterson had been dropped.
Trending stories:
- Man tried to kidnap child from school, police say
- 18-year-old wanted for carjacking, beating 69-year-old at local gas station
- Beloved police officer shot and killed inside his West Memphis home
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Police said the original charges were based on an eyewitness testimony that identified Patterson as the suspect who fired the shot that killed officer Oliver Johnson.
After being arrested, Patterson provided an alibi to investigators. Police said that alibi was verified, and it “became clear that the eyewitnesses identification could not be correct.”
Patterson is still charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
Oliver Johnson was sitting in the 'gaming room' in his apartment on Saturday when someone outside the home started shooting. Several bullets entered the residence. One of them struck Johnson and took his life.
Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}