Charges won't be filled against woman who stabbed, killed woman in fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to the Memphis Police Department, charges won't be filled against the woman who stabbed another woman in the head.
MPD told FOX13, Britney Algood, 18, was the woman stabbed in the head during a neighborhood fight Thursday evening. Memphis police responded to a deadly stabbing in Hickory Hill Thursday evening. Investigators were called to the 6200 block of Knight Arnold around 5:50 p.m.
When police arrived on the scene, officers found two women fighting (who knew each other). The person responsible for the stabbing remained on the scene. She was later detained by officers. However, MPD confirmed with FOX13 Sunday afternoon that no charges will be filled at this time as it does appear to be self-defense.
