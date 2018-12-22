0 Charity football game held for local boys injured in deadly bus crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was a morning of football and fundraising at Christian Brothers High school Saturday as the Memphis community turned out in support of the “Kam Kam All-Star Memorial Game.”

“Put us in, coach,” the 8-year-old team rapped in the school’s parking lot.

FOR A FULL STORY ON THE CRASH, CLICK HERE

“We are just trying to turn a sad situation into a positive situation,” their coach, Jarven Harris, told FOX13.

From tragedy to turn up: Kameron Johnson’s football team prepares to take the field in memorial game against Police Activities League.

“Kam” was killed Dec 3 when the bus carrying his Orange Mound Youth Association team crashed outside of Little Rock. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/R5Xs77qrKi — Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) December 22, 2018

Saturday morning, hundreds of boys from across the City of Memphis all got together for a charitable game of football in honor of 9-year-old Kameron Johnson.

RELATED: Friends, family gather to remember Memphis boy killed in bus crash

His team, the Orange Mound Youth Athletics, squared off against the Police Activities League.

“It feels really good because it’s like everyone is coming together and they see what we are trying to do for the community and the city as well. We are trying to take these boys out of town and put them on bigger stages,” said Harris.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

It was on one of those trips that Johnson was killed. The bus carrying OMYA players crashed in Arkansas on Dec. 3.

Saturday’s game benefitted the families of the boys hurt in the crash. More than 45 people on board were injured when the bus rolled over outside of Little Rock.

RELATED: Funeral for boy killed in Arkansas bus crash paid for

Johnson was the only one killed in the crash.

“It feels good that everyone can come together after dealing with such a tragedy,” said Carla Turner.

She has two boys in the OMYA league.

“It feels amazing that he was so loved,” Turner said. “It wasn’t just the parents and the team that were affected, it was everybody all over basically the whole world.”

When it was time to take the field, FOX13 asked Harris if he had any score predictions.

“A whole lot to nothin,” he said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.