Charter air service coming to Mississippi airport, hopes to bring millions to community

    TUNICA CO., Miss. - A local airline is beginning daily flights out of the Tunica Municipal Airport in early July.

    It has been more than two years since a charter air service has been at the airport.  

    Officials hope the air service will bring an economic boom to Tunica County. 

    According to a study by the airport, the addition of Ashley Air could bring in as much as $18 million of revenue to the local community – and as many as 66 jobs at the airport. 

    “As far as the airport coming in and providing more jobs, we definitely need that in this area,” said resident LarryEtta Davis of Tunica.

    In 2017, the Tunica Airport only had 9,800 passengers total. 

    Not reaching 10,000 for the year caused the airport to miss out on $1 million in funding for improvements. 

    Airport officials told FOX13 the hope is those days are gone and that Ashley Air will help that number grow to 30,000 passengers per year.

    Outgoing flights will go to Tampa, Atlanta, Charlotte and Orlando in the morning. Inbound flights will come in in the evening. 

    The airline is expected to open at the airport July 1. 

