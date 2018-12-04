0 Charter bus company involved in deadly Arkansas crash had history of issues

FOX13 investigated the charter bus company that was at the center of Monday’s deadly crash in Arkansas.

Scott Shuttle Services is based out of Somerville, Tenn., which is about an hour outside of Memphis.

Around 3 a.m. Monday, one of its buses overturned on I-30 outside of Little Rock. At least 45 people from Memphis were injured, and one boy was killed.

The bus was carrying members of the Orange Mound Youth Association football league, which had been in Dallas, Texas for a championship game.

The company has been in business for 20 years, but recently, it has had some problems – including two violations that cost them thousands of dollars in fines.

Arkansas state police have not released any information about the driver involved in Monday’s crash, but FOX13 discovered Scott Shuttle Services has had several federal penalties.

Federal records show the company paid a $3,490 fine on July 24 for knowingly allowing an employee to operate a charter bus when the driver didn't have a current commercial driver’s license.

The company settled another fine for $3,250 in June of 2015 for a periodic inspection violation.

Scott Shuttle Services also had four federal vehicle inspections over the past two years.

During two of those inspections from this May, two of the company's five buses had minor violations.

One bus had an oil or gas leak and a damaged windshield, and another bus had an inoperable tail lamp and an oil or gas leak. None of these violations took those buses out of service.

FOX13 called and even visited the company's office in Somerville but no one responded to our requests for comment about these fines and today's accident.

In 2013, the U.S. Department of Transportation issued safety guidelines for large buses which required shoulder seatbelts for each passenger and the driver seat.

FOX13 found Scott Shuttle Services’ bus lot but we couldn't tell if their buses had working seatbelts.

Before Monday’s accident, Scott Shuttle Services hadn’t been involved in any fatal crashes but one of its buses was involved in an incident last year where one of the cars had to be towed.

At this time, the company hasn't released a statement about the crash.

