Chelsea Clinton coming to Memphis Zoo

    Chelsea Clinton is coming to Memphis. 

    She will appear at Memphis Zoo to discuss her new children’s book “Don’t Let Them Disappear: Twelve Endangered Species Across the Globe,” which introduces young readers to a selection of endangered animals and shares what makes them special—and also what threatens them.

    The book takes readers through the course of a day, the book talks about rhinos, tigers, whales, pandas and other endangered animals. Providing helpful tips on what we all can do to help prevent these animals from disappearing from our world entirely.

    Tickets are $25 and includes one signed copy of her book and allow four people to attend the event. 

