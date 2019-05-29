Chemical spill on I-55 blocks roadways in Arkansas

MARION, Ark. - Crews are working to clean up roadways on I-55 after a chemical spill.
Investigators told FOX13 an ethanol spill caused the delays.
The spill happened near mile marker 12 on I-55 in Marion around 1:50 a.m.
Some traffic is passing going south, but no traffic has passed going north.
This is a developing story, stay with Good Morning Memphis for updates on the spill.
