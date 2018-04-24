Chick-fil-a offering free chicken sandwiches for donating at FOX13 Food Drive

Love helping others and free chicken? Then the FOX13's Family Focus Food drive is the perfect opportunity.
Chick-fil-a is giving the first 500 people who donate to the food drive a free card for a chicken sandwich on April 25.
Join the FOX13 Family Focus Partners on April 25th, along with our friends from iHeart Media and other community supporters for the FOX13 Food Drive Collection Day at Poplar Plaza.
The second annual FOX13 Food Drive starts April 9th, with food being collected through April 30th.
Donations will go directly to the Midsouth Food Bank, which serves 31 counties.
Donations can be dropped off at any Family Focus Partner location across Shelby County.
