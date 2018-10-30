Chick-fil-A to host Daddy Daughter Date Night at Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Chick-fil-A is inviting the Mid-South out to Daddy Daughter Date Night at the Memphis Zoo.
Fathers across the city can enjoy a night out with their daughter by dancing, ice skating, a magic show, photo booth, ride a carousel, make crafts and more.
The event is $18 per person. Everyone that attends must be 2-years-old and up.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. The magical event will be November 15.
