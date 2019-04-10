Chick-fil-A worker's simple act of kindness going viral

JACKSON, Miss. - A Chick-fil-A worker’s act of kindness is going viral for all the right reasons.
In a Facebook post, a man named Robert Gooch told the story of how a worker at a Chick-fil-A store in Mississippi helped a seemingly homeless man. The post has been shared hundreds of times.
Robert said he was picking up food when he heard a man say, “I would like to purchase something to eat, but all I have is $5. He looked up and saw the man holding a $5 bill while asking about items on the menu.
The employee offered some suggestions and the man ordered. But after asking the man what he wanted to drink and before accepting his money, she said “don’t worry about it because your breakfast is on me,” according to the Facebook post.
Robert snapped a photo of the employee and typed up the Facebook post. In explaining why he decided to make the kind deed public, he said in part:
I’ve been through some of the best trainings such as Dale Carnegie and yet a girl name Karina in a Chick-fil-A in Jackson, MS in a 3 minute conversation with a customer has managed to teach me the value of humility and taking care of your customers.
