Chicken jerky made in TN recalled due to possible under processing

Jerky Boyz Chicken Jerky is recalling approximately 23 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken jerky products due to a processing deviation that may have led to under processing of products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service
The ready-to-eat chicken jerky items were produced from Sep. 6, 2018 through Sep. 26, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:
• 2.5-oz. clear plastic packages containing “Jerky BoyZ Chicken Jerky Buffalo Wing” with lot code 81101.
• 2.5-oz. clear plastic packages containing “Jerky BoyZ Chicken Jerky Kickin’ Pepper” with lot code 81101.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-46388” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Tennessee.
The problem was discovered on Oct. 10, 2018 by FSIS inspection program personnel during a records review verification.
According to the recall, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
