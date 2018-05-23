Chicken Salad Chick opens Memphis location

Fans of chicken salad are in luck.
Chicken Salad Chick opened its first restaurant in Memphis. The business is located on the at 4562 Poplar Avenue. The doors will open at 10 a.m.
Trending stories:
- One dead, one critical after Orange Mound double shooting
- Family: Mother tried to kill herself after deadly crash involving 9-year-old daughter
- Woman attempts to run over Memphis man after twisted love triangle
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
There will be multiple giveaways to celebrate its opening.
They are listed below:
- Wednesday, May 23 – Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests will receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.
- Thursday, May 24 – Thirsty Thursday – The first 100 guests at the opening to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler. The first 50 guests at 5 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio or Chick Special will receive a free large drink and Chick coozie.
- Friday, May 25 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will have a chance to “Meet the Chicks” over the next 12 months and will receive a free small Quick Chick of a different flavored chicken salad each month. Guests will also receive double points on all purchases.
- Saturday, May 26 – The first 100 guests to purchase 2 large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick cooler. Guests will also receive double points on all purchases.
- Monday, May 28 – All guests from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. to purchase a meal valued at $5.99 or more will receive a free drink.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}