Child, 1 other hospitalized after driver crashes stolen vehicle in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for the person responsible for a multi-vehicle accident that sent a child and another person to the hospital.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Carnes Avenue and Greer Street.
According to MPD, officers first saw a 2003 Honda Accord driving erratically on Park Avenue. The officer “maintained a visual” while checking on the vehicle’s license plate.
At that point, police said the driver then sped off, passing multiple cars and heading north on Carnes. The driver then blew a stop sign and collided with a Toyota at that intersection.
Investigators said two people in the other vehicle were critically injured in the crash. A child and the driver of that vehicle were both rushed to the hospital.
Neither victim was identified by police, and officials said the child was upgraded to non-critical condition.
According to MPD, officers were unable to locate the suspect who had crashed the stolen vehicle. Police said the suspect jumped out of the car and ran once officers arrived on scene.
There was no pursuit prior to the accident.
The investigation is ongoing.
