Child abandoned at local truck stop, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A child was abandoned at a local truck stop overnight on Saturday in a Memphis area.
Officers responded to a suspicious person around 3 a.m. at Love's Truck Stop in the 3300 block of Lamar Ave.
An 11-month-old child was located unattended in the women's restroom by security.
According to Memphis police, the child did not seem to be injured.
Officers were told that a female had entered the restroom with a child but then left the child inside the restroom.
Officers later found the mother at another location.
Police said the child was transported to Lebonheur to make sure there were no injuries.
The Department of Child Services has been notified.
According to police, at this time, the female has been detained and no charges have been filed.
This investigation is ongoing.
FOX13 will keep you updated on this investigation once additional information is available.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- ‘I don’t believe he shot at police’: Family of man killed by deputies at Memphis hotel speaks out
- Man gunned down at Memphis apartment complex, teen charged with murder
- Local teachers shared 'inappropriate messages' about students in group chat, woman claims
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}