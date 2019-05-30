0 Child accidentally shoots himself at home, ruled non-critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police said a child is in the hospital after an accidental shooting.

It happened at the Apple Tree Apartments off Delano Avenue.

The child is in non-critical condition.

This is the fourth accidental shooting involving a juvenile this month in the Mid-South.

The victim’s aunt told FOX13 a bullet grazed the little boy’s finger.

She said he is only nine-years-old and lives with his mother and her boyfriend.

MPD has not confirmed this information.

“Always keep a close eye on kids, even a second is too long,” Cortez Wilson, a family friend said.

Wilson, who lives at the apartment complex, said it is important to keep guns away from children.

“You never know. One second they could be here, the next second, they could be on top of the refrigerator,” Wilson said.

MPD would not say where the child was hit. It is unclear what led up to the shooting and who owns the gun.

Wilson said several people at the complex have guns for protection.

“Anyone should protect themselves in their home, it’s just that kids ramble, and stuff happens,” he said.

Five days ago, police said a seven-year-old shot and killed his 10-year-old brother.

It happened off Clearbrook Street.

A parent at the home told police the two kids were in a separate room.

No one is charged at this time.

