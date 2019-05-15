MILLINGTON, Tenn. - A woman was accidentally shot by her son at the University of Memphis baseball game in Millington, police said.
According to Millington police, the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at USA Stadium, where the Tigers were playing UT Martin.
The gun owner has been detained. Chief Dunbar tells me it’s too early to know if they will push charges. His department is still investigating. @FOX13Memphis— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) May 15, 2019
According to officials, the gun was in an antique car that was on display inside the stadium.
The child got his hands on the gun and accidentally shot his mother, who was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Police said that woman – who has not been identified – has been upgraded to stable condition.
Also, the gun owner has been detained. Police told FOX13 it is too early to know if they will press charges.
The child involved was 8-years-old, and he is a student at Millington Elementary School, according to fire officials.
Officials said the baseball game has been canceled, as teams were forced to leave the field following the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
