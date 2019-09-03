Child critically hurt in crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a crash in Memphis.
According to police, the crash happened at Robin Hood Lane and Kimball.
Police said there were two vehicles involved and one struck a pole.
One child was taken to Le Bonheur's Children Hospital in critical condition.
