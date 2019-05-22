Child dies nearly 5 years after being violently shaken, man charged with murder

A West Memphis man was arrested and charged with murder after a child died nearly five after being violently shaken by the suspect, police said.
Police said the original attack happened on November 24, 2013. Terrance Alfonso, 29, was arrested and charged with Battery. He was accused of violently shaking a baby and critically injuring the child.
He was sentenced to 120 months in jail. He was released in October of 2018.
Two months later, the child, who was now 5-years-old, died. The medical examiner's office ruled the child died from injuries related to the 2013 incident.
Terrance Alfonso was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Terrence Washington (DOB 10/1/89) was arrested yesterday for Murder 2nd. On 11/24/13 he caused injuries to a 3 mo. old child. That child died on 12/14/18 at the age of 5 as a result of those injuries per medical examiner. pic.twitter.com/WyvFAkDUTW— West Memphis Police Department (@westmemphispd) May 22, 2019
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}