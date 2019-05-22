  • Child dies nearly 5 years after being violently shaken, man charged with murder

    A West Memphis man was arrested and charged with murder after a child died nearly five after being violently shaken by the suspect, police said. 

    Police said the original attack happened on November 24, 2013. Terrance Alfonso, 29, was arrested and charged with Battery. He was accused of violently shaking a baby and critically injuring the child. 

    He was sentenced to 120 months in jail. He was released in October of 2018. 

    Two months later, the child, who was now 5-years-old, died. The medical examiner's office ruled the child died from injuries related to the 2013 incident. 

    Terrance Alfonso was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder. 

