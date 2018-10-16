Child fighting for life after crash at major Memphis intersection

A child is fighting for life, and another child was hurt after a two car crash in Memphis.
According to police, the crash happened at Lamar and American Way.
There were two cars involved in the accident and both cars remained on the scene.
A juvenile male was xported critical to Lebonheur.
A juvenile female was xported to LeBonheur. No condition info was given.
