Child found shot and killed in North Mississippi, police say

SOUTHAVEN, Miss - Police are investigating after a child was found shot and killed in North Mississippi.
Southaven Police received a call about a suspicious male lying on the ground next to a vehicle on Wednesday morning.
When police arrived on the scene at Tuscany Way, Southaven officers found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police investigating possible 'shallow grave' in backyard of home, officials say
- Police: 73-year-old woman's teeth knocked out during attempted rape in New York City
- Some Taco Bell restaurants experiencing a tortilla shortage affecting quesadillas, tacos, burritos
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to the news release, "Southaven Police Detectives are currently working the case and conducting interviews to determine what took place."
This is still an ongoing open investigation.
In a second news release, police said the victim was 14-years-old.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}