  Child found shot and killed in North Mississippi, police say

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss - Police are investigating after a child was found shot and killed in North Mississippi. 

    Southaven Police received a call about a suspicious male lying on the ground next to a vehicle on Wednesday morning. 

    When police arrived on the scene at Tuscany Way, Southaven officers found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead. 

    According to the news release, "Southaven Police Detectives are currently working the case and conducting interviews to determine what took place."  

    This is still an ongoing open investigation.

    In a second news release, police said the victim was 14-years-old. 

