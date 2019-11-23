0 Child hit by car after getting off the bus in Mississippi

HORN LAKE, Miss. - A Horn Lake mother said she is thankful her son is still alive after he was hit by a car.

Desoto County Schools said this happened when he tried to get on the school bus Thursday morning off Kentwood Drive.

"For him to walk away with just a few scratches, we are blessed and this is going to stick with us for a while," said mother Dana Troha.

Troha holds her 6-year-old son close, counting her blessings that he is still alive.

She decided to drive him closer to the bus stop off Kentwood drive in Horn Lake Thursday morning, so he wouldn't have to walk in the rain.

When the bus arrived with its lights on and stop arm out he started walking in the road.

Troha said her son took a few steps then all of a sudden a car sped by and hit her son.

"I keep thinking the what ifs, what if he didn't make it what if he was seriously hurt," said Troha.

"When I picked him up off that road his eyes were like he saw the most terrified experience in his life," said Troha.

She tells me the car kept driving, so she tried to chase after it, so she could look at the license plate, but she only remembers one letter.

"For you to keep going not knowing if my son is ok on my street is what gets me the most," said Troha.

For now, Troha is keeping her son close to her side. She plans to give police more information, so they can catch the person responsible.

"He said I don't want to get hit by another car and for a six-year-old to say that it broke my heart you know," said Troha.

A spokesperson with Desoto County Schools said the car illegally passed the stopped school bus. The spokesperson said district officials are gathering information and working with the Horn Lake Police Department.

