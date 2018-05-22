  • Child hit by car in Hickory Hill

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating after a driver struck an 11-year-old in Hickory Hill. 

    The driver remained on the scene, and the child is expected to be okay.  

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Child hit by car in Hickory Hill

  • Headline Goes Here

    Two people shot, drive to fire station for help

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mostly Cloudy with Chance of Storms Forecasted for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man exposes himself to 11-year-old in mall bathroom, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting on I-40