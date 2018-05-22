Child hit by car in Hickory Hill

Memphis police are investigating after a driver struck an 11-year-old in Hickory Hill.
Officers are on the scene of a pedestrian struck at Winchester and Ridgeway. One 11-yr-old child was struck and xported in non-critical condition. The driver remained on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 22, 2018
The driver remained on the scene, and the child is expected to be okay.
