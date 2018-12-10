  • Child hit by vehicle in Raleigh apartment complex

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators say an 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in Raleigh Monday morning.

    Police say the accident happened in the 4800 block of Bontura Dr. in the Avery Park Apartments.

    The driver responsible for hitting the child stayed on the scene.

    Police say the girl is in non-critical condition. She was taken to Methodist North by private vehicle.

     

     

