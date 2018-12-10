Child hit by vehicle in Raleigh apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators say an 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in Raleigh Monday morning.
Police say the accident happened in the 4800 block of Bontura Dr. in the Avery Park Apartments.
The driver responsible for hitting the child stayed on the scene.
Police say the girl is in non-critical condition. She was taken to Methodist North by private vehicle.
Officers on the scene on an accident at 4845 Bontura. Preliminary information: an 11yo female was struck by a vehicle. The responsible party remained on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 10, 2018
The juvenile is in non-critical condition & is being xported by privt veh. to Methodist North.
