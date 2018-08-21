Child in critical condition after being hit by car; driver in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn - UPDATE: 3:06 P.M. A Memphis woman is behind bars in connection to the critical hit and run Tuesday morning, according to MPD.
Shundra McBride was arrested and charged with driving while S/R/C in violation of the Ricky Otts Law.
Shundra McBride was arrested and charged with Driving while license S/R/C and Violation of the Ricky Otts Law. pic.twitter.com/kuuV4IYkEq— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 21, 2018
A middle schooler is fighting for his life after police say he was hit by a car on his way to school. FOX13's Alexa Lorenzo investigates why there was no crossing guard to help the kids across, today on FOX13 5 and 6.
A child has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Whitehaven.
The accident happened just before 7 a.m. at Millbranch and Raines.
Police said a child was struck at the intersection. We have learned the child was a student at A. Maceo Walker Middle.
The victim's age has not been released. He was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.
The driver stayed on the scene. Police have not said if charges will be filed.
