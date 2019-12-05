Child in critical condition after car crash in North Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A car crash Wednesday evening sent one child to the hospital.
The crash happened near Maury and Vollintine Ave in North Memphis.
Police confirmed that one child was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.
Crump Station officers are on the scene of a crash at 927 Maury.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 5, 2019
One juvenile has been transported to Lebhoneur in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.
