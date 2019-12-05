  • Child in critical condition after car crash in North Memphis, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A car crash Wednesday evening sent one child to the hospital.

    The crash happened near Maury and Vollintine Ave in North Memphis. 

    Police confirmed that one child was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories