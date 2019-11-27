  • Child in critical condition after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, officers say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooter is on the run after a child was shot overnight.

    Police responded to the juvenile shooting near Castalia and Person.

    Officers arrived on the scene around 10:30 Tuesday night. MPD found a juvenile that was shot on the scene.

    He was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition. The name and age of the child has not been released by authorities.

    Investigators said the suspect was last seen driving a silver sedan.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

