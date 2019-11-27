Child in critical condition after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, officers say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooter is on the run after a child was shot overnight.
Police responded to the juvenile shooting near Castalia and Person.
Officers arrived on the scene around 10:30 Tuesday night. MPD found a juvenile that was shot on the scene.
He was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition. The name and age of the child has not been released by authorities.
Investigators said the suspect was last seen driving a silver sedan.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Severe weather with damaging winds possible in the Mid-South
- Officers stationed every 20 miles along I-40 this Thanksgiving holiday
- Pair arrested after allegedly killing man at busy Memphis shopping center, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}