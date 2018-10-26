Child killed in car accident, coroner says

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss - A child was killed in a car accident Friday morning in northern Mississippi, according to the Marshall County coroner.
The coroner says the child was 12-year-old; however, the sheriff believes the child might have been 11.
Officers say this is a single car crash.
The crash happened at Highway 309 South and Matthews Corner Road.
This is an active investigation. We are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the crash.
FOX13’s Tom Dees is heading to the scene of the crash. We will update this story as we gather new details.
