Child located after non-custodial parent takes 10-year-old from Memphis elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE -- Teyonna Woods has been located. She was found near Prescott, Arkansas.
Investigators said she was unharmed.
UPDATE: Teyonna Woods has been LOCATED UNHARMED!— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 10, 2019
Teyonna Woods and her biological mother was located near Prescott, Arkansas.
ORIGINAL STORY
Memphis police officers are desperately searching for a missing 10-year-old.
MPD told FOX13 a non-custodial parent, Dianne Woods, took her biological child, Teyonna Tacole Woods, From Holmes Road Elementary School Thursday afternoon.
Holmes Road Elementary School is located in the 1000 block of E. Holmes Rd. in Whitehaven.
Woods was last seen driving a blue Mazda Tribute and was headed to Arkansas. The tags for the car are #870-VWI.
Teyonna is 4 feet tall, 85 pounds, with black hair in a bun. She's light complexion wearing a navy blue shirt, brown khaki pants, and a hot pink coat.
Shelby County Schools released the following statement:
A Holmes Road student was unintentionally released to a non-custodial parent during an early checkout this afternoon. A custodial letter was submitted to the school this week but had not been officially entered in the school’s system. At this time, we are in touch with the family and cooperating with local law enforcement as they work to locate the student.
If you have seen Teyonna Woods, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
