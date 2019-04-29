0 Child recovering after being struck by car

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A Memphis boy is released from the hospital after being hit by a car outside of his elementary school.

FOX13 was there as police invested the crash Thursday.

Sunday FOX13’s Winnie Wright spoke exclusively with the family about the long road ahead.

“I’m grateful that he’s still here,” said Tanieaka Jones. It was a close call for her son, Jacorian Jones.

Thursday, as he was crossing the street after school, he and his friends were hit by a truck that came barreling towards Cornerstone Prep Elementary School.

“He comes through traffic, hit one car, jump on to the curb, then hit my son and like three other kids,” Jones’ dad, Cedric Freeman told us of what happened.



Memphis Police tell FOX13 the driver was having some sort of medical emergency.

Both parents were in the carpool lane when it happened.

“I was really stunned like stuck before I snapped out of it and realized what was really going on,” Freeman said of his reaction,



“I saw him and I was just like, ‘Ced, my baby,” and I just took off running down there,” echoed Jones.



The parents tell me, out of all the students, Jacorian got the worst of it. They’re counting their blessings that the unnamed driver hit a car before hitting the students.



“If that car wasn’t right there, I probably wouldn’t even have my baby,” said Jones as she wiped tears from her eyes.

The boy ended up with a shattered femur, but even as they waited for paramedics, his mom says, he was worried about everyone else.



“Even when I was enraged, he was like, ‘mom, I’m ok.’”

We caught up with the family at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital as Jacorian was being discharged. The nine-year-old has several plates in his leg and a long road ahead.



“That’s all he’s thinking about: ‘I can’t walk. How am I going to do this? How am I going to do that?’ I’m like, ‘ we’ve got you. We are going to be here along the journey. We are here every step of the way,’” the exhausted mother said finally.

Jacorian Jones will be in a wheelchair for the next three months, then will begin physical therapy to walk again. MPD says no charges have been filed against the driver.



