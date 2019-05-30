Child rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Whitehaven

WHITEHAVEN, Tenn. - A child was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Whitehaven.
The accident happened Thursday afternoon in the 3800 block of Milbranch Road.
Police said a child was hit by a car and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The victim has since been upgraded to non-critical.
The driver stayed on the scene, according to MPD.
The incident in under investigation.
