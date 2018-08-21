Child rushed to hospital after being hit by car

A child has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Whitehaven.
The accident happened just before 7 a.m. at Millbranch and Raines.
Police said a child was struck at the intersection. There are multiple schools in the area.
The victim's age has not been released. He was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.
The driver stayed on the scene. Police have not said if charges will be filed.
FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene and we'll have a live report in the 8 a.m. hour of Good Morning Memphis.
