Child rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Whitehaven

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A child is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Whitehaven.

    Memphis police said the juvenile victim was hit by the car in the 5100 block of Millbranch Road around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

    According to MPD, the victim was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

    The driver responsible remained on scene as police arrived. 

    The location where the accident occurred is just blocks from multiple schools in the area. Oakshire Elementary School, Havenview Jr. High and Havenview Middle School are all within walking distance of the accident.

    FOX13 crews noticed clothing near where the accident happened. 

