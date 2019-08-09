  • Child rushed to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-40, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A child was rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on a Memphis interstate.

    Police said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Friday on I-40 near the Jackson Avenue exit. 

    Two vehicles were involved, and a child was taken via ambulance to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

    That child has not been identified, and police have not released any other details surrounding the crash.

    The investigation is ongoing.

