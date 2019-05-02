Child shot and killed, 2 people in custody, police say

A child is dead and two people are in custody after a shooting in Arkansas, police say.
Police officers with the Osceola Police Department were called to a shooting on the 400 block of Buckingham Street on Wednesday around 10 p.m.
Officers located a child who had been shot. The child was 2-years-old. The victim was transported to Lebonheur Hospital but he or she did not survive.
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time, police said.
