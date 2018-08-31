  • Child shot at Memphis Apartment complex

    Memphis police are investigating after a child was shot at a gas station. 

    FOX13 has learned the shooting happened at Watkins and DuPont and ended at the 2600 block of Watkins. 

    Memphis police told FOX13 the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    While FOX13 was on the scene, there was at least one bullet hole in the front windshield at the gas station. 

