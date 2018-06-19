Child shot in Frayser

Memphis police are investigating after a child was shot in Frayser.
According to police, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of St. Elmo Avenue around 11:15 p.m.
The victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.
Trending stories:
- Reports: Rapper XXXTentacion shot, killed in South Florida
- Woman drags boyfriend with car, chases him around with sword, police say
- Man arrested in weekend homicide where Memphis home was shot up
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
FOX13 is working to learn the victim's condition and the child's age.
Watch FOX13's Good Morning Memphis for the latest on the investigation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}