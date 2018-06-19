  • Child shot in Frayser

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating after a child was shot in Frayser. 

    According to police, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of St. Elmo Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

    The victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. 

    Trending stories:

    FOX13 is working to learn the victim's condition and the child's age. 

    Watch FOX13's Good Morning Memphis for the latest on the investigation. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Child shot in Frayser

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother, 13-year-old boy charged in shooting death of young girl

  • Headline Goes Here

    Witnesses in girl's stray bullet death contradict themselves

  • Headline Goes Here

    Witnesses in girl's stray bullet death contradict themselves

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis man buys 'iPhones' for $930, but finds surprise in boxes