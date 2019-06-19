  • Child shot in Southeast Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a critical shooting in Memphis. 

    According to police, the shooting happened just before midnight on Tuesday on the 6800 block of Starkenburg Lane. 

    We learned the victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition. 

    The suspect was possibly in a Chevy Impala, burgundy in color.

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

