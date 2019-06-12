  • Child shot in the leg during 'possible accidental' shooting, police on scene say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is in custody and a child is recovering after a shooting in Memphis. 

    According to police, the shooting happened on the 6700 block of Watergrove Drive in Southeast Memphis.

    The victim, whose age has not been released, was shot in the leg. Police on scene told FOX13 she is expected to be okay.  

    She was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. 

    Police said one person is in custody but, how they are connected to the shooting is not immediately clear. 

     

