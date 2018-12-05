Child suffered third degrees burns after being left in sink, police say

FOX13 is working to learn more information about what the injuries the child suffered, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
Memphis police are investigating after a 4-month-old suffered severe burns after his mother left him in hot water.
According to the suspect, Chantel N Woodson, the mother was giving the baby a bath and put him in the sink on December 3. She walked away and then heard the baby screaming. She took the baby out of the water and saw he had third-degree burns from his torso down.
When they arrived at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, doctors saw the burns and 'numerous other injuries, both in internal and external,' to the child. The police were then called to the hospital.
Detectives are still working to learn what caused the non-burn related injuries.
Woodson was arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect.
