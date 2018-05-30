Child thought to be in stolen car was false call, victim lied to police, MPD says

UPDATE:
There was never a missing child. Police said the victim lied about the child being inside the car.
---
Officers are searching for a stolen car with a 10-year-old inside, according to Memphis police.
The car was stolen in the 6100 block of Macon Road. Officers said a child a inside the vehicle.
The stolen vehicle is a Chevrolet Impala with dealer tags – possibly DA3135.
Police said the suspect was wearing a black shirt, multicolored pants, and Nike flats.
The child is a 4’10” African American female.
The vehicle was possibly spotted in the area of Carpenter and Princeton. EVERYONE keep an eye out for this vehicle and child! Officers are searching the area and Aviation is up patrolling. Remember to call 911 if you spot the car or child. https://t.co/GHb9hjb5PV— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 30, 2018
If you see the car, call 911 immediately.
