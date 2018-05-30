  • Child thought to be in stolen car was false call, victim lied to police, MPD says

    Updated:

    UPDATE: 

    There was never a missing child. Police said the victim lied about the child being inside the car. 

    ---

    Officers are searching for a stolen car with a 10-year-old inside, according to Memphis police.

    The car was stolen in the 6100 block of Macon Road. Officers said a child a inside the vehicle.
    The stolen vehicle is a Chevrolet Impala with dealer tags – possibly DA3135.

    Police said the suspect was wearing a black shirt, multicolored pants, and Nike flats.

    The child is a 4’10” African American female.

    If you see the car, call 911 immediately.
     

